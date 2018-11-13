Watch Every Stan Lee Cameo In Marvel Movies Ever!

Yesterday, we unfortunately lost the face of Marvel, and comic book legend Stan Lee.

Lee was a prolific writer and creator, and the driving force behind many of the world’s favorite superheroes today, including the X-Men, Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor just to name a few.

Ever since the first live action X-Men movie in 2000, Lee has appeared in every Marvel movie in some capacity. His cameos are often the highlight of the movies for some. The Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be the same without his familiar face, although since he didn't like to fly, the filmmakers would often film multiple of his cameos appearances at the same time.

As such, he already completed filming his appearance for the upcoming Avengers 4.

To take a trip down memory lane, and remember what an incredible man he was, here’s a compilation of every Stan Lee cameo, from X-Men in 2000, to Ant Man and the Wasp in 2018.

Video of STAN LEE _ Every Stan Lee Cameo Ever (1989 - 2018) Marvel

Via Screen Crush