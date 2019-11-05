Fans Shocked After Evangeline Lilly Shares Video Shaving Off All Her Hair

For most people, a new haircut may shocked the one’s around the, but for the most part go unnoticed. However, when a famous actress shaves her head, and shared the entire experience on Instagram, the world tends to take notice. That’s what happened recently when Actress Evangeline Lilly shared a video of herself cutting off her hair until it was completely shaved.

The ‘Lost’ actress documented the entire experience, sharing multiple videos of her dramatic new look. Lily did not give a reason for her new haircut, but still was called an inspiration by many on her post. One commenter called the actress a “hero” for sharing her brave new look.

Evangeline Lilly is not the first actress to debut a dramatic new look to the public. Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Halsey and Kristen Stewart have all shocked with the shaved head look in the past. Now Lilly joins them in a growing list of women pulling off the dramatic look.

Via Yahoo!