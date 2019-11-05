Fans Shocked After Evangeline Lilly Shares Video Shaving Off All Her Hair
The Actress Did Not Give A Reason For Her Dramatic New Look
For most people, a new haircut may shocked the one’s around the, but for the most part go unnoticed. However, when a famous actress shaves her head, and shared the entire experience on Instagram, the world tends to take notice. That’s what happened recently when Actress Evangeline Lilly shared a video of herself cutting off her hair until it was completely shaved.
#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going?? (For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers...you already know. ------)
The ‘Lost’ actress documented the entire experience, sharing multiple videos of her dramatic new look. Lily did not give a reason for her new haircut, but still was called an inspiration by many on her post. One commenter called the actress a “hero” for sharing her brave new look.
Evangeline Lilly is not the first actress to debut a dramatic new look to the public. Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Halsey and Kristen Stewart have all shocked with the shaved head look in the past. Now Lilly joins them in a growing list of women pulling off the dramatic look.
Via Yahoo!