"E.T." Star Henry Thomas Arrested For DUI: Fast-Acting THC Found

Oh, Elliott.

November 2, 2019
Photo Credit: Salem Statesman Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In case you hadn't heard, Henry Thomas (who played Elliott in the '80s classic, E.T.) was arrested in Oregon last week (10/22/19) and charged with DUI.

According to some recent court documents, Thomas was discovered asleep at the wheel in a residential area of Tualatin with a bottle of "fast-acting THC" in the driver's side door.  Thomas was so out of it, another driver was pounding on his window to wake him up.  Once he did come-to, his eyes were bloodshot and droopy: and he was slurring his words.  

Thomas has pled not guilty: and he's supposed to appear in court later this month.

Source: TMZ

