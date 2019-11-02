"E.T." Star Henry Thomas Arrested For DUI: Fast-Acting THC Found

In case you hadn't heard, Henry Thomas (who played Elliott in the '80s classic, E.T.) was arrested in Oregon last week (10/22/19) and charged with DUI.

According to some recent court documents, Thomas was discovered asleep at the wheel in a residential area of Tualatin with a bottle of "fast-acting THC" in the driver's side door. Thomas was so out of it, another driver was pounding on his window to wake him up. Once he did come-to, his eyes were bloodshot and droopy: and he was slurring his words.

Thomas has pled not guilty: and he's supposed to appear in court later this month.

Source: TMZ

