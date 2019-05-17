Escaped Cow Leads Fort Worth Police Officer On "The Longest Foot Chase" Of His Life

May 17, 2019
JT
JT
Young Cow, Running, Free, Street, Escape

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

Fort Worth police received a call yesterday reporting loose livestock running around a residential neighborhood.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found 20 some cows running around free.  Amazingly, they were able to round up nearly all of the escaped bovines.  All except for one.

This stubborn cow led Officer Damon Cole on the "longest foot chase" of his life in his 19 years as a police officer.  The wayward cow led officers through an off-road maze of thickets and grass, making for a very uncomfortable pursuit.  As Cole said on a video posted to Twitter, "The one day I wear shorts.  Aw man! And this [brush> is the pokey kind too! Oh, totally not cool.  These things are tearing up my legs."

Eventually, Cole and three other officers were able to round up the cow, after enticing the animal with promises of a junior police sticker and a trip to Chick-Fil-A!    We'd take that deal, too!

Via CBS DFW

Tags: 
Fort Worth
DFW
local
Police
livestock
Cow
funny
Video
Chase
Pursuit
Foot Chase
Damon Cole

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes