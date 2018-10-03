EPA Loosens Grip On Radiation Exposure. Now Believe A Little Radiation Is Good For You

A little bit of radiation won't kill ya according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA has loosened its grip, and has moved forward with plans to weaken the regulations currently on radiation exposure. Apparently, a little radiation is good for you.

This is far different from their stance in March where at the time, they said, "Current science suggests there is some cancer risk from any exposure to radiation." ANY. Now, the EPA has proposed a new rule which would require radiation regulators to consider "various threshold models across the exposure range." University of Massachusetts toxicologist Edward Calabrese strongly believes in the health benefits of radiation. He and his supporters have argued that small exposure of "cell-damaging radiation" can act as "stressors that activate the body's repair mechanisms and can make people healthier." You know, like sunlight. Or exercise.

Scientist Jan Beyea strongly disagrees with Calabrese, however. He argues that this new rule would result in "increases in chemical and radiation exposures in the workplace, home, and outdoor environment, and while the individual risk of cancer might not see much change, "not the cumulative social risk."

The EPA is set to have a congressional hearing on the new rule Wednesday, with Calabrese as the lead witness.

Via New York Magazine