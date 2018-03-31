Entertainment Weekly Reunites 'Dawson's Creek' & 'Bill & Ted' Casts

Sure, when it comes to Dawson's Creek, we know what happened to Jen (Academy Award-nominated Michelle Williams), Joey (Katie Williams went on to do several movies) and even Pacey (Joshua Jackson starred in even more TV shows)...but what about Jack (Kerr Smith) and Andie (Meredith Monroe)?

As for the 1989 smash comedy hit Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, it made Keanu Reeves (Ted) a star. But what about Alex Winter (Bill)?

Entertainment Weekly saught to solve that mystery, and featured both casts in a recent "renunion" issue. Check out the pics below (dude, Jack has white hair!).

The reunion we were all waiting for finally happened, but it doesn’t end there. See more exclusive Dawson’s Creek photos from the @EW reunion and re-live the nostalgia with every episode. Only on Hulu. https://t.co/5GxY9p3ArG pic.twitter.com/5ND9XcC6CL — hulu (@hulu) March 30, 2018

We reunited Bill & Ted! See what Keanu Reeves, @AlxWinter, and the writers had to say about alternate endings and more: https://t.co/j8YpiYfVnN @ed_solomon pic.twitter.com/23ZhJc2QrN — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 30, 2018

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!