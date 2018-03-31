Keanu_Reeves

Entertainment Weekly Reunites 'Dawson's Creek' & 'Bill & Ted' Casts

Dude, I don't want to wait!

Sure, when it comes to Dawson's Creek, we know what happened to Jen (Academy Award-nominated Michelle Williams), Joey (Katie Williams went on to do several movies) and even Pacey (Joshua Jackson starred in even more TV shows)...but what about Jack (Kerr Smith) and Andie (Meredith Monroe)?

As for the 1989 smash comedy hit Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, it made Keanu Reeves (Ted) a star.  But what about Alex Winter (Bill)?

Entertainment Weekly saught to solve that mystery, and featured both casts in a recent "renunion" issue.  Check out the pics below (dude, Jack has white hair!).

