Grocery Store Employee Facing Felony Charges After Eating $9,300 Worth Of Ham

An Ohio grocery store employee is facing felony theft charges after her daily habits led to a loss of $9,200 in revenue for her place of employment over an eight year period.

Her habit? Eating between three to five slices of ham daily. The unnamed employee worked for the grocery chain Giant Eagle for eight years. During that period, she would help herself to three to five slices of ham from the deli counter. Every. Day. Authorities also believe, she would sometimes eat salami.

The store's loss prevention manager received a tip that the employee had been eating slices of meat for years, and though the employee could potentially face felony theft charges, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said it is "unlikely." The sheriff's office wrote on Facebook, "While our office did take a report of the issue as requested by the store, no determination of charges has been made. The procedure is to send the report to the Prosecutor's Office and they are the ones to decide. While my office does not have the authority to make the final decision in this case, I do feel confident that once all of the facts are relayed to the Prosecutor, Felony charges are unlikely."

