Eminem Celebrates Ten Years Of Sobriety In Between Sets At Coachella

In the midst of headlining the Coachella music festival, rapper Eminem celebrated a huge milestone in his life, ten years of sobriety.

The 45-year-old took time in between sets to proudly pose with a medallion he received for reaching ten years sober, which features a prominent "X," the Roman numeral for 10, surrounded by the words "Unity," "Service," and "Recovery."

Eminem has previously had a near-death experience due to his addiction. He told the New York Times in 2011 he had an accidental overdose in 2007 after taking up to 20 pills a day. At the time, he said, "I used to get pills wherever I could. I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me."

While on stage, Eminem dedicated his performance of "Not Afraid" to the fans for helping him get through his addiction.

Video of Eminem 10 Years Sober Now Dedicates &quot;Not Afraid&quot; to Fans (Coachella, 2018)

Via People