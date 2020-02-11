Eminem And Elton John Reunite At Oscars After Big Night For Both Artists

Given their history, Eminem and Elton John may be the most surprising friendship of all time. However, 19 years after their iconic Grammy performance, the two seem to be closer than ever. While they didn’t perform together, both performed at the Oscar’s on Sunday, and Eminem took to Twitter after to share a photo and congratulate Elton John for his win.

I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/9HsQHvGzM4 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Eminem shocked fans and viewers on Sunday with his surprise performance of ‘Lose Yourself,’ which he won an Oscar for in 2003. Afterwards he took to Twitter, but it wasn’t his moment he wanted to discuss, but instead his friend Elton John’s Oscar victory. “I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir!” the rapper tweeted.

Elton John won an Oscar for his song, ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, from the film ‘Rocketman.’ The singer also performed the winning song at the ceremony on Sunday. 19 years after their iconic performance stole the show at the Grammys, the two did the same at this year’s Oscars.

Via Entertainment Weekly