Elton John Surprises Crowd, Brings Out Taron Egerton For Duet Of "Your Song" During Concert

Throughout the duration of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John has never brought out surprise guest for a performance.

That all changed onstage in Hove, UK, however.

John surprised the gathered crowd with who else, but the man portraying him in the critically acclaimed film Rocketman Taron Egerton.

The two have performed duets of some of John's classic tunes before, but this one came as a total shock to the crowd, who were serenaded with a beautiful rendition of "Your Song."

Following the show, John wrote on Twitter, "Taron Egerton, thank you for joining me onstage tonight. We’ve shared so many moments during the filming and release of ‘Rocketman’ and singing ‘Your Song’ with you this evening is another I’ll always cherish."

Via Page Six