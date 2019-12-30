Elton John’s Personal Information Was Accidentally Shared By The UK Government

When a celebrity’s personal information gets put online, it’s usually the result of hackers, not a government error. However, that’s exactly what happened over the weekend when Elton John’s address was accidentally posted by the UK government. Along with John, over 1,000 people set to take part in the New Year Honours 2020 had their personal information posted.

Elton John's address among thousands accidentally leaked online by UK https://t.co/JpMB5MCVa6 pic.twitter.com/K6BxxeJEKI — NDTV (@ndtv) December 29, 2019

The UK government apologized over the weekend after the personal information of over 1,000 participants of New Year Honours was accidentally posted online. Other than Elton John, other known figures whose personal information was shared include actress Olivia newton-John and politician Duncan Smith. The information was posted on Friday and removed on Saturday.

“A version of the New Year Honours 2020 list was published in error which contained recipients' addresses. The information was removed as soon as possible. We have reported the matter to the ICO [Information Commissioner's Office> and are contacting all those affected directly," said a government spokesperson. For those involved, this isn’t the best start to 2020.

Via NDTV