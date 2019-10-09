Elton John Once Rewrote The Lyrics To ‘Imagine’ To Tease John Lennon About Shopping Habits

The Singer’s New Memoir, ‘Me,’ Is Due Out October 15th

October 9, 2019
Elton John’s new memoir, ‘Me,’ won’t be released until next week, but some of the stories included are already making headlines. The book, which tells the story of Elton John’s life, includes tidbits about a number of celebrities and icons the singer has had interactions with throughout the years. One of the greatest stories to come from this new memoir is Elton John rewriting the lyrics to ‘Imagine’ just to tease John Lennon about his shopping.

Known for large scale shopping sprees, Elton John shared that he isn’t the only iconic singer who enjoys indulging in large purchases. According to his new memoir, John claims John Lennon, along with his wife Yoko Ono, also were shopaholics. Speaking on his shopping tendencies, Elton John said “I might have exhausted the possibilities of retail therapy when I found myself buying a cuckoo clock that, instead of a cuckoo, had a large wooden penis that popped in and out of it every hour.”

Based on his telling of the events, John then gifted the cuckoo clock to John Lennon and Yoko Ono, saying the couple was just as bad with shopping as he was. “The various apartments they owned in the Dakota [in New York City> were so full of priceless artworks, antiques and clothes that I once sent them a card, rewriting the lyrics to ‘Imagine’: 'Imagine six apartments, it isn't hard to do, one is full of fur coats, another's full of shoes,’” said Elton John. Not bad for a joke between friends, but it’s probably a good thing Lennon kept the original lyrics to ‘Imagine.’

