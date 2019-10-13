Elton John Calls Michael Jackson "Mentally Ill" In His New Book

'Me: Elton John Official Autobiography' hits the shelves on Tuesday.

October 13, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: (Michael Jackson) Steve R. Nickerson/Detroit Free Press/TNS/Sipa USA; (Elton John) Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Someone connected to TMZ was able to get an advanced copy of Elton John's new tell-all book Me: Elton John Official Autobiography and reveal some of its juicy details (the book hits the shelves on Tuesday 10/15/19).  The biggest?  Elton's opinion of the King of Pop: Michael Jackson.

Here are some of the highlights of what Elton had to say about Michael:

  • Elton had known Michael from when he was in his mid-teens: even called him adorable at that point in his life.
  • As the years went on, Michael was separating himself away from the world and reality: like Elvis did.
  • Michael seemed genuinely mentally ill later in his life.
  • Michael was a disturbing person to be around.
  • Michael couldn't cope with adult company.  Elton shares a story of how he invited Michael over for a party, and later on Michael was found playing with Elton's housekeeper's son.

Source: TMZ

