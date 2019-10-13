Elton John Calls Michael Jackson "Mentally Ill" In His New Book

Someone connected to TMZ was able to get an advanced copy of Elton John's new tell-all book Me: Elton John Official Autobiography and reveal some of its juicy details (the book hits the shelves on Tuesday 10/15/19). The biggest? Elton's opinion of the King of Pop: Michael Jackson.

Here are some of the highlights of what Elton had to say about Michael:

Elton had known Michael from when he was in his mid-teens: even called him adorable at that point in his life.

As the years went on, Michael was separating himself away from the world and reality: like Elvis did.

Michael seemed genuinely mentally ill later in his life.

Michael was a disturbing person to be around.

Michael couldn't cope with adult company. Elton shares a story of how he invited Michael over for a party, and later on Michael was found playing with Elton's housekeeper's son.

Source: TMZ

