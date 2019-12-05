Real Life Sisters, Elle And Dakota Fanning, To Play Siblings In Upcoming Film

When trying to cast siblings for a movie, it’s important to make sure the character’s relation is believable. That’s why it made sense when Dakota and Elle Fanning were cast as siblings for an upcoming film. The real life sisters are set to star in a movie together for the first time, in an upcoming adaptation of ‘The Nightingale.’

While both Elle and Dakota Fanning have been acting for years, the two siblings have never appeared on screen together. Now, the two are set to star in an adaptation of the 2015 best-selling novel, ‘The Nightingale.’ The film also has tabbed ‘Inglorious Bastards’ star, Mélanie Laurent, to direct.

“The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared,” the sisters said in a statement. While they haven’t appeared together in a film, Elle did play a younger version of Dakota in the 2001 film, ‘I Am Sam.’ With this upcoming film, the two siblings are giving their parents, and fans, plenty to be excited about.

