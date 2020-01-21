[Video] An Elephant Somehow Ended Up In The Lobby Of A Sri Lanka Hotel

Usually when people say “let’s talk about the elephant in the room,” they aren’t talking about an actual elephant. However, for one hotel in Sri Lanka, they really just wanted to talk about the elephant that had wondered into their lobby. A video went viral over the weekend, showing an elephant casually walking around the lobby of a hotel, not causing any trouble.

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli ---- (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

While normally an elephant inside a building sounds like trouble, this elephant was just intrigued by its new surroundings and wanted to check things out. The video shows the elephant slowly moving through the lobby, gently touching things with its trunk. The elephant tried to help after knocking over a lamp at the Jetwing Yala hotel.

Aw you know he felt bad about knocking that lamp over. It’s ok Mr. Elephant, we know you didn’t mean to. — Christina Murphy (@murphystina) January 19, 2020

I love the way he’s just exploring & when he touched the lamp & was like oops, tried to fix it & walked off -- I love elephants -- — Nicka -- (@nickaology) January 19, 2020

Waiting for the bellboy to step in and ask if he would like help with his trunk. — Zin ✨ (@Z_Sin) January 19, 2020

In the original post, the twitter user wrote, “Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk.” Many online quickly added their own humorous commentary. It is unknown how long the elephant was in the hotel, but after all its viral fame; the hotel should probably go ahead and offer it a room.

Via Fox News