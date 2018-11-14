Police Find Wild Elephant Roaming The Streets Of New York

"Never a dull moment in Troop F."

That's the sentiment of the New York State Police, who had an unusual encounter while patrolling the streets late Monday night. While patrolling the town of Westtown, about 70 miles northwest of New York City, state police happened upon a wild, random, and lost elephant just walking the streets. Apparently, she got lost after wandering away from his animal sanctuary.

"Elephant found roaming in New York town" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/7LkQj50FFi — Nitin Vasava (@NitinVasava4) November 14, 2018

Police still aren't sure how the elephant exactly escaped his sanctuary, but thankfully, she made it back safely accompanied by a full police escort!

