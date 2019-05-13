Elderly Couple Accidentally Delivered 20 Kilos Of Meth Worth $7 Million

A couple in Australia received a package delivered to their home, even though they weren’t expecting to receive anything.

Upon opening the box, they had a sneaking suspicious this delivery wasn’t meant for them, even though their address was clearly printed on the label.

Instead of a gift from a relative or a friend, the elderly couple found instead 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at $7 million America ($10 million Australian).

20 kg of meth accidentally shipped to elderly Australian couple https://t.co/ggCf1vqGOU pic.twitter.com/FSc5vXS2Wy — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2019

They immediately called the police, who were able to track the origin of the package to a 21-year-old man living in Bundoora, a suburb of Melbourne. Upon a search of Zhiling Ma’s residence, police found an additional 20 kg of meth!

Ma was arrested, and is being charged with trafficking and importing a marketable quantity of a border patrol drug.

Via Rare