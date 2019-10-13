Eddie Van Halen Is Receiving Throat Cancer Treatment In Germany

And he doesn't think he got it from smoking.

October 13, 2019
Photo Credit: Devin Simmons/AdMedia /Sipa USA

Eddie Van Halen has quietly and secretly been traveling between the United States and Germany for five years to receive radiation threatment for his throat cancer, TMZ says.

Even though Eddie smoked cigarettes heavily for years, he's blaming the cancer on a metal guitar pick that he used to hold in his mouth over two decades ago.  He was diagnosed in 2000: when doctors removed a 1/3 of his tongue, and have continually scraped cancer cells from his throat since then.

The good news: the cancer treatment seems to be working.

Source: TMZ

