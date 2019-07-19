Eddie Murphy Confirms He’s Planning His Return To Stand-Up Comedy

July 19, 2019
JT
JT
Eddie Murphy, Hollywood Film Awards, Acceptance Speech, Hollywood Career Achievement Award, 2016

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Today, Netflix released the latest of Jerry Seinfeld’s web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

In the first episode, Seinfeld sits with actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, where the conversation inevitably wound up on stand up comedy.  Seinfeld told Murphy, “You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy. You know that, right?”  Murphy revealed that Seinfeld has not been the first person to bring up his potential return to stand up, and the late Don Rickles would pester him repeatedly to return to the stage.

Murphy revealed that he does plan to return to stand up, at some point.  He tells Seinfeld, “I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right.  You have to get up there and start working out.”

Along with Murphy, this season Seinfeld will be joined by Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Sebastian Maniscalo, Melissa Villasenor, Barry Marder, and Bridget Everett.

Via Hollywood Reporter

Tags: 
Eddie Murphy
comedy
comedian
Stand Up
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
movies
hollywood
Jerry Seinfeld

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes