'Coming To America 2' Will Reunite Original Stars

January 12, 2019
It's been more than 30 years since the 1988 comedy Coming to America hit theaters and became a blockbuster hit.

It seems it's time for a sequel.

Craig Brewer (Black Snake Moan, Hustle & Flow, Footloose [remake]) plans to reunite Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem), Arsenio Hall (Semmi) and James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) for Coming to America 2.

Brewer is currently working together with Murphy on the Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name.

Kenya Barris (Black-ish) has written the latest script for the sequel: which would have Prince Akeem returning to America after learning about a long-lost son.

