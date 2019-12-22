Eddie Murphy Brought Back Classic Characters & Comedy Superstars On 'SNL'

Gumby, Mister Robinson's Neighborhood and Buckwheat, anyone?

December 22, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

Photo Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
I Love The 80s
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

If you were a fan of Eddie Murphy's work on Saturday Night Live in the '80s, your Christmas came a few days early this year: he brought back every character from Gumby to Mister Robinson's Neighborhood to Buckwheat on SNL last night!  The icing on the cake: during his monologue, Eddie Murphy welcomed Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.  Check everything out below!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Eddie Murphy
Saturday Night Live