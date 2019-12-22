Eddie Murphy Brought Back Classic Characters & Comedy Superstars On 'SNL'
Gumby, Mister Robinson's Neighborhood and Buckwheat, anyone?
If you were a fan of Eddie Murphy's work on Saturday Night Live in the '80s, your Christmas came a few days early this year: he brought back every character from Gumby to Mister Robinson's Neighborhood to Buckwheat on SNL last night! The icing on the cake: during his monologue, Eddie Murphy welcomed Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Check everything out below!