Eddie Murphy Brought Back Classic Characters & Comedy Superstars On 'SNL'

If you were a fan of Eddie Murphy's work on Saturday Night Live in the '80s, your Christmas came a few days early this year: he brought back every character from Gumby to Mister Robinson's Neighborhood to Buckwheat on SNL last night! The icing on the cake: during his monologue, Eddie Murphy welcomed Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. Check everything out below!

Video of Eddie Murphy Monologue - SNL

Video of Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood 2019 - SNL

Video of Masked Singer - SNL

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!