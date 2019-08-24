Eddie Money Reveals He Has Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer

The Singer Made The Revelation On His Reality Series ‘Real Money’

August 24, 2019
JT
JT
Eddie_Money

Rob Kim / Stringer

Eddie Money made a shocking revelation recently on his reality television show ‘Real money.’ The 80’s music icon revealed in a conversation with his family that he has been diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer. Money reportedly received the news late last year.

During an episode of season two of Eddie Money’s AXS reality series ‘Real Money’ the singer got real with his family, revealing to them and the cameras his recent cancer diagnosis. Eddie Money received the news during a routine checkup with his doctor. In the clip from the episode, Money says he’s determined to keep his family in the loop.

The ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ singer was recently forced to take a break from touring. Back in May he had a minor heat valve procedure, and then in July he caught pneumonia. Neither of these reportedly was related to his cancer diagnosis. Eddie Money will reportedly not shy away from his diagnosis, and will discuss on his reality show ‘Real Money.’

Via TMZ

