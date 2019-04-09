Ed Sheeran Releases Two Limited Edition Bottles Of His Own Sake In Japan

As soon as the folks at sake brewery Konishi Shuzo found out that Ed Sheeran is a "great fan of Japanese food and sake," they knew they had to work with him somehow.

This unlikely collaboration has spawned two limited edition bottles of Ed Sheeran's very own sake, which are only available in Japan and coincide with his upcoming tour dates in the country.

Limited run of commemorative Ed Sheeran sake on sale https://t.co/VLXsH6VdrX pic.twitter.com/n2BVnyrry2 — Japan Today News (@JapanToday) April 8, 2019

Each of the two sakes is themed on a different Sheeran album. The first, a junmai ginjo style sake, complements his debut album Plus, whereas the second, a sparkling sake, was made with the album, Divide in mind. Only 3,000 of each bottle are being produced, and unfortunately, they will ONLY be available in Japan.

