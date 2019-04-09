Ed Sheeran Releases Two Limited Edition Bottles Of His Own Sake In Japan

April 9, 2019
JT
JT
Ed Sheeran, Concert, Pointing, Pittsburgh, 2018

(Photo by Jason L. Nelson/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Music
Shows

As soon as the folks at sake brewery Konishi Shuzo found out that Ed Sheeran is a "great fan of Japanese food and sake," they knew they had to work with him somehow.

This unlikely collaboration has spawned two limited edition bottles of Ed Sheeran's very own sake, which are only available in Japan and coincide with his upcoming tour dates in the country.

Each of the two sakes is themed on a different Sheeran album. The first, a junmai ginjo style sake, complements his debut album Plus, whereas the second, a sparkling sake, was made with the album, Divide in mind.  Only 3,000 of each bottle are being produced, and unfortunately, they will ONLY be available in Japan.

Via Complete Music Update

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran
Japan
Sake
Alcohol
drink

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes