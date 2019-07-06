Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency.
California's earthquake on Thursday (7/4/19) was just a preview.
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California yesterday (Friday 7/5/19): shaking San Bernardino County. Emergency services are still working to assist the hardest hit areas. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for the county. The tremor was centered near Ridgecrest.
Aftershocks rattle California after state's strongest earthquake in 2 decades https://t.co/ZSk2Lv81PG pic.twitter.com/N25qrJxFR3— MyNBC5 (WPTZ) (@MyNBC5) July 6, 2019
LIVE: Officials with California Governor's Office of Emergency Services provide update following 7.1 magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/AIobHW3uEM https://t.co/lhWIoCUX8o— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2019
