Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California

California's earthquake on Thursday (7/4/19) was just a preview.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California yesterday (Friday 7/5/19): shaking San Bernardino County. Emergency services are still working to assist the hardest hit areas. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for the county. The tremor was centered near Ridgecrest.

Aftershocks rattle California after state's strongest earthquake in 2 decades https://t.co/ZSk2Lv81PG pic.twitter.com/N25qrJxFR3 — MyNBC5 (WPTZ) (@MyNBC5) July 6, 2019

LIVE: Officials with California Governor's Office of Emergency Services provide update following 7.1 magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/AIobHW3uEM https://t.co/lhWIoCUX8o — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2019

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!