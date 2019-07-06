Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency.

July 6, 2019
JT
Photo Credit: JUAN CARLO/THE STAR via Imagn Content Services, LLC

California's earthquake on Thursday (7/4/19) was just a preview.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California yesterday (Friday 7/5/19): shaking San Bernardino County.  Emergency services are still working to assist the hardest hit areas.  Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for the county.  The tremor was centered near Ridgecrest.

Source: Twitter

