What Food Does Each State Hate The Most?

Food is amazing. Food is great. But what you might consider your favorite some might consider their most hated.

The Takeout put together a great map of the foods each state considers their most hated. Some of the selections make sense. Of course Washington would hate Keurig coffee cups. Of course Oklahoma would hate Veggie Burgers.

They nailed Texas, too. The Lone Star State's least favorite food? Steak cooked well done! An absolute travesty of meat.

Check out the full map below! Any surprising selections?

This map of each state’s most-hated food is equal parts amusing, suspect, and cheese https://t.co/VTn4UOjhwm pic.twitter.com/pibRO06QYu — The Takeout (@thetakeout) October 2, 2018

Via The Takeout