E-Sports Gamer Named To Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, 27, Tweeted Out The News On Wednesday

April 18, 2019
The gaming world continues to reach new heights. As E-Sports continue to grow, many gamers are beginning to gain worldwide fame. This was proven this week, as one of video games’ biggest stars, Ninja, was named to Time’s list of 100 most influential people.

Ninja, who streams playing video games on both Twitch and YouTube, made the announcement on his twitter page. After saying he was honored to have made the list, Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, gave a special thanks to the person that nominate him, NFL player, Juju Smith-Schuster.

Speaking about Ninja, Smith-Schuster said, "I play in the NFL, so you'd think I wouldn't be star-struck much, but last March, when I -- along with Drake and Travis Scott -- got in a Fortnite game with Ninja for the first time, I was at a complete loss for words.” While many fans were shocked at the news, they were quick to defend Ninja’s influence.

Whether you like it or not, it appears E-Sports is here to stay. As the popularity of video games continues to grow, many gamers will follow in the path of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Just like athletes, musicians, or any other celebrity with influence, Ninja is inspiring the future of his industry.

