57-Year-Old Actor, Dylan McDermott, Celebrates 35 Years Sober

Dylan McDermott is living his best life, and he’s doing it clean and sober. The 57-year-old actor celebrated his sober birthday on Monday in an Instagram post. In his post the actor thanked those who have helped him along the way during his 35 years of sobriety.

The actor posted a touching tribute to celebrate the milestone, calling his sobriety his “greatest accomplishment.” According to McDermott, his family helped him make it to this point. “I was able to show up for myself in every way possible. In the most turbulent and best of times I had the rock of the 12 steps to guide me. I was able to be a father, son, brother and friend,” said Dylan McDermott.

McDermott also gave a special shout out to his adoptive mother, playwright Eve Ensler. The actor says it was her support over the years that got him through. His post stated, “Without the guidance of my sponsor and @eveensler I would not be here today. I will be forever grateful to them!” McDermott said he comes from a family of addiction, and encourages others to “get help.”

Via People