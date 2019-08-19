Dwayne Johnson Weds Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii

August 19, 2019
JT
JT
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Lauren Hashian, Red Carpet, 89th Academy Awards, 2017

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

The Rock is finally a taken man.

Dwayne Johnson announced his marriage to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Instagram earlier today. The pair held the secret ceremony in Hawaii, after being together for 12 years.

We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41--

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The pair first met in 2006, on the set of Johnson’s film The Game Plan.  They started dating in 2007 after Johnson split from his first wife, Dany Garcia.

The couple already share two daughters together, Jasmine born in December, 2015, and Tiana born in April, 2018.

Via Daily Mirror

Tags: 
Dwayne Johnson
The Rock
hollywood
actor
News
Lauren Hashian
Wedding
marriage
Hawaii

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes