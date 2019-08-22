Forbes Names Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson As Highest Paid Actor Of 2019

The Wrestler Turned Actor Jumped From Second Place To First In This Year’s List

August 22, 2019
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has plenty to celebrate this week. Not only did the actor get married this week, but on Wednesday Forbes announced he was the highest paid actor of 2019. In their annual list, Forbes listed Johnson above everyone else, bringing in a total of $89.4 million.

After coming in second place on last year’s list, Dwayne Johnson made the jump to the number one spot in the rankings that track income from June 1st, 2018 to June 1st, 2019. “The Rock,” who started his career as a professional wrestler, reportedly brings in $700,000 for each episode of ‘Ballers,’ which starts its fifth season on Sunday. Not to mention, Johnson also brought in a whopping $23.5 million for ‘Jumanji.’

Forbes also reports, Johnson “"commands up to 15% of the pool from high-grossing franchise movies" and "seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour." Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson also starred in ‘"Hobbs & Shaw,’ which made $437 million worldwide.

The rest of the list included some other big names, including actors that have had success playing super heroes. Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. both made the top ten list, along with comedians Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd. Some other big names fill out the list, but in 2019 no one can top Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Via USA Today

