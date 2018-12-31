Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mother With A Brand New House For Christmas

Last year, Dwayne Johnson surprised his father with a new car for Christmas.

This year, he managed to outdo himself with the surprise gift he bought for his mother.

Johnson described the gift to his mom as a "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket," because she has a choice of what she wants her gift to be. And what did Ata Johnson get to choose? A brand new home!

Johnson wrote on Instagram, "I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta."

Via Fox News