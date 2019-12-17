Dwayne Johnson Responds To Shout Out In Latest ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Trailer

After a rough start, the ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ movie has seemed to turn things around, as fans are once again excited for the upcoming movie. Count Dwayne Johnson as one of those excited to see the classic video game character on the big screen. After Johnson got a shout out in the latest trailer for the movie, the wrestler turned actor responded saying he’s always been a fan of Sonic.

So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this...

life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times. -- https://t.co/2aim2sv88O — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 15, 2019

When the first trailer for ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ was released earlier this year, fans quickly turned on the film, mainly due to Sonic’s human like teeth. The response led to director Jeff Fowler delaying the film to fix the issue. Now, the latest trailer is out and fans are exited once again, including Dwayne Johnson, who Fowler said isn’t too late to be added to the film.

In the trailer, Sonic crash lands on Earth and says, ““Where am I? What year is it? Is ‘The Rock’ president?” As a huge sonic fan, Johnson was shocked and excited about the shout out. Hopefully this leads to Johnson making a surprise appearance in the upcoming film.

