Dwayne Johnson Left Honeymoon To Fill In For Injured Best Friend Kevin Hart

When it comes to bromances, none are stronger than the one between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. That was proven on Monday when Johnson stepped up to fill a role for Hart, who was hospitalized with a major back injury over the weekend. When Hart could no longer be the “first guest ever” for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ Johnson decided to leave his honeymoon early to fill in for his good friend.

When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends ------. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy -- https://t.co/DAdkVRd9Dj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2019

Kevin Hart was scheduled to be the first guest on the first episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on Monday, but after he was involved in a car accident over the weekend, his good friend, Dwayne Johnson, decided to step up. Introducing her first guest, Clarkson said “Because Kevin couldn’t be here, one of his good friends stepped the heck up and I love him. … His wife probably hates me.”

The crowd roared as Dwayne Johnson appeared, and even his new wife, Lauren Hashian, “approved.” In a tweet promoting the appearance, Dwayne Johnson wrote “When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in.” Along with filling this role for Hart, Johnson also wrote a heartfelt message on when news broke of Hart’s back injury. Clearly, this is a bromance everyone should be jealous of.

Via USA Today