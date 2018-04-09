Dwayne Johnson To Give Away $300,000 On "HQ Trivia" Mobile Game

Dwayne Johnson is the biggest and most popular movie star in the world. HQ Trivia is growing to be one of the world's most popular mobile games. Putting them together spells out a potential of big cash for you!

HQ Trivia is an interactive mobile game, with a series of 12 trivia questions increasing in difficulty. Players all over the world try to answer all the questions correctly in order to win a cash prize. HQ Trivia streams daily at 2pm and 8pm on weekdays, 8pm on weekends, and is anchored by live hosts that interact with you throughout the gameplay.

Video of HQ Trivia - Thursday, October 19, 2017 12pm PDT - Full Game

This Wednesday, Johnson will be parterning with HQ Trivia to give away $300,000, the most amount in the history of the game. HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky told People, "I’ve been a fan of Dwayne Johnson since his CFL days. Getting to work with him is an impossible dream come true. HQties across the HQniverse are going to flip their wigs when they see DJ pop up on their favorite game show on Wednesday. We’re giving out our biggest prize ever — enough money to go to the gym for 400 years (which is how long it would take to get as swole as him!)."

iPhone and Android users can download HQ Trivia in your app stores. Good luck!

