Dwayne Johnson Announces Return Of “The Rock” For WWE’s ‘Friday Night Smackdown’

The Wrestler Turned Actor Will Make An Appearance For The WWE’s Fox Premiere

October 1, 2019
JT
JT
Dwayne_Johnson

Sipa USA

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
Sports

When Dwayne Johnson dropped “The Rock” from his name, many wrestling fans assumed it meant the former WWE superstar was done with the sport. However, with the WWE set to debut on Fox this Friday, the company decided to pull out all the stops. Dwayne Johnson went to twitter on Monday to announce his return to the WWE as a part of "Friday Night Smackdown.”

It has been six years since Dwayne Johnson has appeared on “Friday Night Smackdown,” and hasn’t been a part of any WWE programming since 2016. While the actor said back in August that he “quietly retired from wrestling,” it appears one of the WWE’s biggest stars in history is back. It is unknown at this time what role Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will play in Friday’s Fox premiere.

Dwayne Johnson won’t be the only WWE superstar making their return on Friday. It was announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin will also be in attendance, along with legends Hulk Hogan, Sting and Jerry "The King" Lawler. The star studded event is scheduled for Friday at the Staple Center in Los Angeles. Now on Fox, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back and soon everyone will smell what he’s cooking.

Via CBS News

Tags: 
Dwayne Johnson
WWE
FOX
Friday Night Smackdown
Premiere

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes