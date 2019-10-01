Dwayne Johnson Announces Return Of “The Rock” For WWE’s ‘Friday Night Smackdown’

When Dwayne Johnson dropped “The Rock” from his name, many wrestling fans assumed it meant the former WWE superstar was done with the sport. However, with the WWE set to debut on Fox this Friday, the company decided to pull out all the stops. Dwayne Johnson went to twitter on Monday to announce his return to the WWE as a part of "Friday Night Smackdown.”

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show ----#IfYaSmell-- #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

It has been six years since Dwayne Johnson has appeared on “Friday Night Smackdown,” and hasn’t been a part of any WWE programming since 2016. While the actor said back in August that he “quietly retired from wrestling,” it appears one of the WWE’s biggest stars in history is back. It is unknown at this time what role Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will play in Friday’s Fox premiere.

"WWE needs to stop relying on superstars from the past to boost ratings" -fans on the internet



Same fans on the internet when The Rock is announced for #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OxwgC3l5pC — SW (@SlicedWrestling) September 30, 2019

the fact that stone cold and the rock will be making appearances, has my emotions through the roof right now,



*breath lindsey, breath*. pic.twitter.com/bGbhPGhIJJ — lindsey (@imlindseey) September 30, 2019

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same show again



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/1IKWPkerWy — Alastair McKenzie-------------- (@Mckenzieas93) September 30, 2019

Dwayne Johnson won’t be the only WWE superstar making their return on Friday. It was announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin will also be in attendance, along with legends Hulk Hogan, Sting and Jerry "The King" Lawler. The star studded event is scheduled for Friday at the Staple Center in Los Angeles. Now on Fox, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back and soon everyone will smell what he’s cooking.

Via CBS News