Duncan Hines Cake Mix Recalled Due To Outbreak Of Salmonella

For all you dessert aficionados out there, you might want to check the contents of your pantry.

Duncan Hines has issued a recall of several of their cake mixes due to the potential risk of salmonella for those that consume them. Their parent company Conagra voluntarily issued the recall of about 2.4 million boxes of four different varieties of cake mix, including Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow. The company said in a statement to USA Today, "We are recalling these products out of an abundance of caution and always encourage consumers to follow baking instructions provided."

Currently, five cases of salmonella are being investigated, with many individuals confirming to have consumed the cake mix prior to becoming ill. The report also says that some of these folks may have consumed the cake mix raw and unbaked, so that might be the root of all these problems. We're guessing.

Each of the varieties of cake mixes were sold in 15.25 ounce packages, and had "Best If Used By" dates of March 7-13, 2019.

The mixes, and their UPC codes, are as follows:

• Duncan Hines Classic White Cake (644209307500)

• Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake (644209307494

• Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake (644209307593

• Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake (644209414550)

The FDA is continuing to warn consumers not to consume raw cake mix batter, as mixes can be made with ingredients such as eggs or flour that can carry risks of bacteria that can be rendered ineffective and harmless by baking, frying or boiling.

Via USA Today