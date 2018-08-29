Original "Dumbo" Ride From Disneyland Sells For $483,000 At Auction

On Monday, an auction in Los Angeles saw $8.3 million being handed over for various props, vehicles, and artifacts previously utilized by Disney theme parks and resorts.

In fact, magician David Copperfield is now the proud owner of a neon letter D originally from the Disneyland hotel, which he purchased for a cool $86,250, according to auctioneers Van Eaton Galleries.

One of the biggest items that was sold was an original car of Dumbo the Flying Elephant from the ride at Disneyland. The car sold for $483,000, more than four times the pre-sale estimate!

Disneyland theme park auction raises more than $8.3 million, with an original Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride car selling for $483,000 - organizers https://t.co/LeE6w7mvbv pic.twitter.com/7VA0elgrCe — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 28, 2018

Hollywood agent Richard Kraft had been collecting the various pieces over the past 25 years or so. Along with the Dumbo car, other high price items included Jose, a talking animatronic bird from the Tiki Room, which sold for $425,000, and a Skyway gondola original vehicle from the 1950s, which sold for $621,000, a new record for a Disneyland ride.

Kraft plans to donate portions of proceeds to two organizations benefiting children who, like his 4-year-old daughter Daisy, suffer from the genetic disorder Coffin-Siris Syndrome.

