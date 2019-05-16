Duff McKagan Reveals Guns N Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion, He Just Never Showed Up

While it's no secret the members of Guns N Roses all have their problems with one another, we all came this close to more original members reuniting for the band's current run.

Bassist Duff McKagan recently revealed that Izzy Stradlin was invited to rejoin the band for their 2016 reunion tour Not In This Lifetime. McKagan even said the band set up amps for him to come play. Then, as the months of rehearsals for the tour went by, Izzy never showed up. McKagan explained, "We had amps for him, ready to go. The first month of rehearsal went by... nothing. The second month of rehearsal came by, and we’re talking to him: ‘We’re getting close, Iz.’ The third month of rehearsal went by... nothing. I guess he just didn’t want to tour this big and for so long."

Last May, Stradlin told The Wall Street Journal his reasons for not reuniting with the rest of the band. He said at the time, "My non-participation was simply not being able to reach a happy middle ground through the negotiation process.

Guns N Roses' reunion has everybody talking about a potential new album. Regarding these rumors, McKagan said, "You never know with this band. That’s where I’ve landed on this thing. But the stuff’s cookin’. Everybody’s on top of their game at this point, musicianship-wise and songwriting-wise."

Via Louder Sound