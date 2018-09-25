Ducks Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide At White Rock Lake

If you've been enjoying this rain recently, you're not alone.

A Dallas woman captured amazing video of ducks having the time of their life at the White Rock Lake spillway. The amount of rain, of course, caused White Rock to flood a little, which created a nifty little waterfall/water slide that a group of ducks could not get enough of.

They would swim to the edge, slide show, and immediately fly back to the end of the line for another go.

It's incredible. And cute. Cutecredible.

A viewer sent in video of ducks enjoying the water at the White Rock Lake spillway. ------ To -- more -- https://t.co/2zxg7miuYM pic.twitter.com/yobTHJ7NRg — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) September 25, 2018

Via NBC DFW