Worst Maid Ever Gets Drunk, Trashes Apartment, And Passes Out On Living Room Floor

This woman is in the running for worst maid of all time. In fact, it might not even be a contest.

Brooklyn woman Genevieve Snow hired two women from Joanna's Cleaning Service to tidy up her apartment. They did the opposite.

When Snow returned home expecting a spick-and-span apartment, she found one of the cleaning ladies passed out drunk on her living room floor and her apartment completely trashed. She wrote in a now viral Facebook post, "I hired two ladies from Joanna’s Cleaning Service in Brooklyn and they didn't clean a thing, just drank all my liquor and f–ked up my home. My roommate came home to one of them blacked out face-down in our kitchen and the other long gone. My spice rack was smashed, my marble coffee table upended which smashed a stone bowl, keys were gone, booze was gone and chocolate ice cream left on the sofa."

When she complained to Joanna's Cleaning Service, they tried to justify the cleaning lady's actions saying her husband had just left her and her teenage daughter was pregnant.

The NYPD confirmed they showed up to Snow's apartment, and sent a drunk woman to Woodhull Hospital, but they did not take a report as the cleaners "hadn't committed any crimes." They advised Snow to "take it to civil court."

Via NY Post