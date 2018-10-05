Police Tell Town Not To Worry About Birds Crashing Into Their Windows And Cars, "They're Just Drunk"

Birds in Gilbert, Minnesota have been crashing into things like windshields and trees more often lately, sending the town into confusion.

Generally, they've been a bit disoriented, too, but the Gilbert Police Department tells the town not to worry, the birds are just drunk. Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar wrote in a post on Facebook, "It appears some birds are getting a little more 'tipsy' than normal."

Apparently, the birds are eating berries that have fermented earlier due to an early frost.

Video of Drunk birds flying into windows, cars in northern Minnesota town

If anybody happens to come across a drunk bird, the Gilbert PD recommend placing it in a cool, dark place so it can recuperate, or take it out and keep the party going.

Via CNN