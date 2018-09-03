Police Arrest Two At Drug House With Drive-Thru Window

September 3, 2018
Police were called to a mobile home in Ocala, Florida after a string of overdoses were being connected to the property.

When authorities arrived at the scene, 20-year-old McKenzee Dobbs, and 32-year-old William Parrish Jr. were arrested for operating a drug house out of the residence.  The best part?  The couple even set up a drive-thru and walk-up window out of on the kitchen's windows, where the majority of drug transactions occurred.  The pair even placed arrows along house to easily direct traffic where to go.

Both Dobbs and Parrish face multiple charges related to the possession and sale of fentanyl, the powerful opioid painkiller.

Via WCTV

