Car Ends Up In The Pool After Driving Lesson Goes Very, Very Wrong

A driving lesson in Maryland went very, very wrong, as if the car in the pool didn't tell you that already.

Now both drivers were able to walk away from the scene, and the pool wasn't in season so it was completely empty. Nobody got hurt as a result of this incident except maybe a couple of egos and an insurance policy. The occupants of the vehicle were a man and woman, in the 50s and 60s respectively, and a lesson in parking went off the deep end. Literally.

Video of Driving Test Goes Wrong

The man and woman were standing on the pool's deck by the time rescuers arrived. Further details haven't been released as of yet, but we might want to hold off getting that license for a couple more months.

Via NY Post