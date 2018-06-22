Drivers Stuck In High Five Traffic Park Cars On Highway And Walk To Whataburger

Just after 4am yesterday, a tanker truck traveling southbound on 75 towards the ramp to 635 lost control and tipped over a restraining wall.

The truck as carrying a highly volatile substance, so crews took immediate action to shut down the High Five in order to clean the scene. The resin was flammable, so crews shut everything down to make sure the scene was totally clean before allowing traffic to proceed as normal. Unfortunately, this was not an easy or quick process. The High Five and surrounding streets were completely jammed, many at a complete standstill, for several hours.

It took me 2 hours to get to work this morning and I live off the high five. Since I knew about this beforehand I went through the backstreets of my neighborhood to come out on spring valley... WHEW. But it took me an hour to get out of my neighborhood since coit was standstill https://t.co/KSEn8bqlN7 — Powdered Donut (@SimplyYoso) June 21, 2018

With the prospect of being stuck in a standstill for several hours looming, genius struck some drivers. They parked their cars on the highway, and walked to a nearby Whataburger for food. Some were even taking orders for those that didn't want to leave their vehicles!

Check it out: video from @Rafiki_I_am stuck in traffic on 75 service road, part of #HighFiveShutdown. Drivers getting out of cars & going to nearby @Whataburger for food. Offering to get food for other drivers. #dfwtraffic pic.twitter.com/dXe22UzFDZ — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) June 21, 2018

And for those stuck in the jam but didn't want Whataburger, they had no choice but to dance!

Via WFAA