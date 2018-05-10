Driver Issued Ticket And Fined $7,800 For Going Over 400mph

Hey next time, let's try to keep it under 300!

You never thought you'd have to worry about cars going that fast, which is why it came as such a shock to a Belgian motorist driving in his home town of Quiévrain. He passed a speeding camera and was flashed for going oover the limit. However, the camera malfunctioned and added to his speed by just a little. In a 50 kilometers per hour zone, he was clocked going about 654kph. In American, that's going over 400mph in a 30! Whoever issued the ticket didn't notice the error either as he handed the man a fine of 6,579 euros (around $7,800).

Unfortunately for the driver, after bringing up the error to the police they corrected their mistake and still fined him for going about 10 kilometers over the posted speed. That penalty, however, only carries a fine of about 50 euros.

For the record, the fastest production car in the world is the Koenegsegg Agera RS that hit 278 mph in Nevada last year.

Via Fox News