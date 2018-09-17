Study Finds The Key To Long-Lasting Health: Drinking A Younger Person's Blood

Geneticist Dame Linda Partridge says that "aging is the emperor of all diseases."

Which is why she spearheaded this research study to try and curb the effects of aging, including the development of age-related diseases. Her findings? Drinking a younger person's blood can help you live longer.

We'll pause so you can gag.

The study was conducted by researchers from University College London, and they found that drinking young blood has the potential to reduce the chances of developing age-related disorders, which, according to Partridge, included cancer and heart disease. Partridge told The Times, "A lot of people regard aging as 'natural' and that therefore you shouldn't interfere with nature. But we've always considered it an ethical imperative to cure illness where we find it."

The UCL conducted trials on mice. Those older mice injected with younger blood did not develop age-related diseases, and maintained a sharp cognitive function. They found the opposite occurred with mice injected with older blood.

Via NY Post