Dramatic Video Shows Dog Rescuing His Buddy Who Was Drowning In The Pool

Sometimes Remus and Smokey can just get a little too rambunctious.

The pair of pups were playing near an Arizona swimming pool when Smokey somehow fell in. Unfortunately, Smokey isn't the greatest of swimmers, and was struggling to make it out of the water. The poor dog was drowning, and the homeowner could not hear or see him from inside the house. At first, Remus paced back and forth waiting for Smokey to get out of the water, but it wasn't long until Remus himself jumped in and have Smokey a friendly nudge to get him safely out of the pool before he drowned.

So sweet! The homeowner wrote on Facebook, " Remus may be a crazy pup but he’s got a heart of gold!! My hero!" There's no doubt about that!

Via NY Post