Downtown First Baptist Dallas Office Building Imploded

We have the video!

June 29, 2019
If you were in the Downtown Dallas area this morning (Saturday 6/29/19) and heard a loud "bang" around 7:33am...it wasn't thunder.

An implosion of a First Baptist Dallas office building took place at 505 North Ervay Street: right across the street from First Baptist Dallas.  Street closures took place at 6:00am: all streets around North St. Paul Street, Pacific Avenue, San Jacinto Street and North Field Street should be back open around 10:00am.

Here are a couple of videos (mind the strong language in the second one!):

The implosion happens at 6:39 in here:

