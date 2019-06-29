Downtown First Baptist Dallas Office Building Imploded

If you were in the Downtown Dallas area this morning (Saturday 6/29/19) and heard a loud "bang" around 7:33am...it wasn't thunder.

An implosion of a First Baptist Dallas office building took place at 505 North Ervay Street: right across the street from First Baptist Dallas. Street closures took place at 6:00am: all streets around North St. Paul Street, Pacific Avenue, San Jacinto Street and North Field Street should be back open around 10:00am.

Here are a couple of videos (mind the strong language in the second one!):

There it goes!!! Building implosion in Downtown Dallas. -- Joe Bannon ➡️ https://t.co/ZNHvC1E4qY pic.twitter.com/jitc6SKCvj — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) June 29, 2019

The implosion happens at 6:39 in here:

Video of Downtown Dallas building demolition - implosion

