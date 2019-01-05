Downtown Dallas Shop Offering $1 Tacos To Federal Employees During Government Shutdown

Great idea! Who else wants to step up?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there's an end in sight to the partial government shutdown: and because of this, thousands of federal employees are in a tough financial situation.

Luckily, there's a local downtown Dallas taco shop that's doing their part to help.  When you present your valid federal ID at Twisted Trompo (1211 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75202), you will get $1 Mother Flaming tacos until the shutdown ends.  Period.

We love this!  What other DFW businesses want in on this idea?

Source: Fox 4

