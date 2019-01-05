Downtown Dallas Shop Offering $1 Tacos To Federal Employees During Government Shutdown
Great idea! Who else wants to step up?
January 5, 2019
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there's an end in sight to the partial government shutdown: and because of this, thousands of federal employees are in a tough financial situation.
Luckily, there's a local downtown Dallas taco shop that's doing their part to help. When you present your valid federal ID at Twisted Trompo (1211 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75202), you will get $1 Mother Flaming tacos until the shutdown ends. Period.
We love this! What other DFW businesses want in on this idea?
Source: Fox 4