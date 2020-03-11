‘Mission: Impossible II’ Actor, Dougray Scott, Claims Tom Cruise Made Him Turn Down Wolverine Role

Many times the success of a movie comes down to the actors and actresses chosen for a particular role. For characters such as Wolverine, fans can’t imagine anyone other than Hugh Jackman playing the iconic role. However, Scottish actor Dougray Scott recently claimed he had the role before Jackman, until Tom Cruise got involved.

According to Dougray Scott, the role of Wolverine was offered to him by director Bryan Singer, after the director’s first choice, Russell Crowe, turned him down. Crowe eventually recommended Jackman, who was unknown at the time. Not wanting to go with an unknown actor, Singer offered the role to Scott, but Scott was working on ‘Mission: Impossible II’ at the time.

“We were doing ‘Mission: Impossible’ and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said 'I will, but I’ll go and do that as well'. For whatever reason he said I couldn’t,” said Dougray Scott. Clearly, Cruise didn’t want the actor to miss any time working on his film. Of course, fans ultimately were happy with the decision to cast Jackman, but Scott has to wonder where his career would be if it wasn’t for Tom Cruise.

Via Yahoo!