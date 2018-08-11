Get A First Look At The Live Action 'Dora The Explorer'

As you'd expect, she's absolutely adorable!

August 11, 2018
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/MCT/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/MCT/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Like it or not, a live-action Dora The Explorer motion picture is coming to a theater near you.

Luckily, the actress playing her is adorable.

Her name is Isabela Moner: she's 16-years-old, and you may have seen her in the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.  She's, of course, portraying the girl from the animated TV series.  They just started production in Australia.

Funny enough, Moner dressed as Dora The Explorer for Halloween last year!

So excited to show you the First Look of me as #DoraTheExplorer

A post shared by Isabela -------- (@isabelamoner) on

Source: USA Today

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
USA Today
Dora The Explorer
Isabela Moner