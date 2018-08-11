Get A First Look At The Live Action 'Dora The Explorer'

Like it or not, a live-action Dora The Explorer motion picture is coming to a theater near you.

Luckily, the actress playing her is adorable.

Her name is Isabela Moner: she's 16-years-old, and you may have seen her in the movie Transformers: The Last Knight. She's, of course, portraying the girl from the animated TV series. They just started production in Australia.

Funny enough, Moner dressed as Dora The Explorer for Halloween last year!

